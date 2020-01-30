Residential schools told to get good results

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Social Welfare Govind M Karjol directed the officials to conduct special classes at the residential schools in the district, in order to ensure a good outcome in SSLC and PU examinations.

Speaking during the review meeting of public works and social welfare departments at the DC’s office in Chikkamagaluru, Karjol noted that the performance of residential schools in SSLC and PU board examinations has dipped in the year 2018-19. “The same should not repeat this year,” he said.

Feeling a need to speed up the work on the construction of pre-matric and post-matric hostels in the district, he said that there are 52 pre-matric and post-matric hostels in the district and some of them is being run in rented buildings.

Stating that 86 atrocity cases have been registered in the district during 2019-20, the DCM said that a compensation of Rs 40 lakh has been disbursed to the victims. “Basic facilities should be provided to the people belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes,” he said.

Permission has been given to the movement of light vehicles on Charmadi. As the repair work is getting delayed, inconvenience is being caused to students and vendors. The work should be completed soon, he said.

Zilla Panchayat President Sujatha Krishnappa, IGP (Western Range) Arun Chakravarthi, Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer S Ashwathi and Superintendent of Police Harish Pande were present.