Rumours of tomato flu in Udupi not true, says DC

Udupi Deputy Commissioner M Kurma Rao said that the rumours of tomato flu in the district are far from the truth.
The rumour about a four-year-old child contracting tomato flu is going around. It has no connection with tomato flu, he clarified.
"I have discussed it with the district surveillance of the health department. A case of foot and mouth disease was confirmed in the district. I have directed the health officials to check all pediatric cases in government and private hospitals. The district administration will continue its surveillance in the wake of fear of tomato flu cases being detected in Kerala," he told reporters.
All the hospitals and clinics, including paediatricians in the district, have been asked to report any suspected cases and bring them to the notice of the district administration.
"We have not received any case with children suffering from symptoms of the flu. The parents need not panic as the health department has enhanced the surveillance mechanism," said the deputy commissioner.
