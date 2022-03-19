Sandesh Tingalaya wins gold medals in swimming

Sandesh Tingalaya has won gold medals in the 50-metre freestyle, 50-metre backstroke and 4X50 metre relay at the third Masters' Games 2022 organised by Karnataka Masters' Games Association in Udupi recently.

Tingalaya hailing from Mangaluru has also won a silver medal in the 50-metre backstroke. He was practising swimming at St Aloysius swimming pool and is a trainer at Vivan Acqua Centre.