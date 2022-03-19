Sandesh Tingalaya wins gold medals in swimming

Sandesh Tingalaya wins gold medals in swimming

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 19 2022, 23:03 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2022, 23:26 ist
Sandesh Tingalaya

Sandesh Tingalaya has won gold medals in the 50-metre freestyle, 50-metre backstroke and 4X50 metre relay at the third Masters' Games 2022 organised by Karnataka Masters' Games Association in Udupi recently. 

Tingalaya hailing from Mangaluru has also won a silver medal in the 50-metre backstroke. He was practising swimming at St Aloysius swimming pool and is a trainer at Vivan Acqua Centre.

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Sandesh Tingalaya
wins gold medals
Swimming
Mangaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

Afghan world's unhappiest country, even before Taliban

Afghan world's unhappiest country, even before Taliban

'Shab-e-Barat' observed across Kashmir valley

'Shab-e-Barat' observed across Kashmir valley

Meet the Ukrainian couples training for war

Meet the Ukrainian couples training for war

Russian astronauts enter ISS in yellow-and-blue suits

Russian astronauts enter ISS in yellow-and-blue suits

 