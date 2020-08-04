Sec 144 imposed in Mangaluru ahead of Ayodhya event

Section 144 imposed in Mangaluru as Ayodhya event nears

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS,
  • Aug 04 2020, 10:48 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2020, 10:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Vikash Kumar promulgated prohibitory orders in the commissionerate limits, under CrPC 144, from August 4 (8 pm) to August 6 (6 am) on Monday.

The commissioner decided to clamp prohibitory orders in order to prevent any untoward incidents likely to take place during the Bhoomi puja being planned at the site of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

Government-sponsored programmes were exempted from the prohibitory orders. Those violating the prohibitory orders would be dealt with sternly, the commissioner warned.

Mangaluru
Ayodhya
Ram Temple
Section 144
Karnataka

