Sindgi youth held for woman’s murder

In a swift action, Mangaluru police on Saturday arrested a youth at Sindgi in Vijayapura district in connection with the murder of a 22-year-old woman at a rented room in Attavar on Friday.

According to DCP Hanumantharaya, the arrested youth has been identified as Sandeep Rathod (22), son of Balu Rathod, a native of Benakotagi Tanda in Sindgi taluk.

The victim has been identified as Anjana Vasishta, daughter of Manjunath from Tarikere in Chikkamagaluru. After the murder, Rathod had fled to Sindgi and had switched off his mobile phone. However, the Mangaluru South police tracked and arrested him. “The accused is being brought to Mangaluru,” Hanumantharaya said.

Anjana had completed MSc at SDM College in Ujire. Her father Manjunath was a priest in Tarikere while mother was serving as a warden-cum-teacher at a hostel in Ujire. She was staying with her mother during her studies and was waiting for her MSc results. She had come to Mangaluru on the pretext of writing bank examinations on June 6.

According to the preliminary investigation by the police, Anjana had come in contact with Rathod, a BA graduate through Facebook. Later, their friendship had turned into love. On the pretext of training for sub-inspector exam, Rathod had come down to meet Anjana in Mangaluru. It is said that they had a secret marriage. But Anjana, disappointed with Rathod’s behaviour, had left for Tarikere. She had even agreed to marry a boy fixed by her father.

On Friday at 9 am, Anjana had visited Sandeep in his rented room and had informed of her decision to marry another boy of her parents’ choice. They had an argument and Rathod, in a fit of anger, had slapped Anjana. Anjana had retaliated by hitting his private parts. Later, Rathod strangulated her using a cable wire. The murder must have taken place at around 9.30 am, police sources said.

After the murder, Rathod had taken away the mobile phone of Anjana. From Mangaluru, he had boarded a bus to Sirsi and from there, he travelled to Hubbali and later to Vijayapura and Sindgi. Rathod was arrested by a team of police led by Mangaluru South Police Station PSI

Rajendra.