Six boats seized during raid on illegal sand mining racket

Officials from the Mines and Geology department seized six boats during a raid on a thriving sand racket near Trasi and Movady in Gangolli police station limits on Wednesday.
Following complaints from the public, officials led by geologist Sandhya rushed to the locations and seized the boats being used to mine sand illegally.
Four boats were seized at Trasi and another two other boats were seized at Movady. The accused, however, managed to give officials the slip.
