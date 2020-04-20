SJEC distributes kits to families in Neermarga, Vamanjoor

St Joseph Engineering College (SJEC), distributed kits consisting of food grains and essential items to the families in Neermarga and Vamanjoor region.

As a part of the campaign, SJEC handed over 100 kits to Neermarga Gram Panchayat for distribution to the people worst affected by the nationwide lockdown.

Each kit included Rice Bag, Tur Dal, Tamarind, Chilli, Palm Oil, Table Salt, Jeera, Coriander, Mustard Seeds and Biscuits packets.

On behalf of SJEC, Fr Rohith D’Costa, assistant director of the college, handed over the kits to the president of Neermarga Gram Panchayat, in the presence of panchayat development officer and other members of the panchayat.

The representatives from the Gram Panchayat said the kits will help impoverished families in Neermarga and thanked the management of the college for helping the needy in such troubled times.

The college has always been at the forefront to help the local community in times of need. As a part of its Educational Social Responsibility, the college has adopted 5 villages and has been actively providing timely assistance to each of the adopted villages.

Earlier this month, SJEC had also contributed Rs 2,25,000 towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.