Sports minister to inaugurate athletics championship

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur will inaugurate the 81st All India Inter-University Athletics Championship 2022 being planned at Swaraj Maidan in Moodbidri from January 4 to 7.

Mangalore University Registrar Dr Kishore Kumar C K told reporters that more than 400 universities, 2,000 athletes and over 1,000 sports officers across India will take part in the meet jointly organised by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), Mangalore University, and Alva’s Education Foundation (AEF) in Moodbidri.

He said state Sports Minister Narayana Gowda, Mangaluru MP and BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel, Minister for Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar, Mulki-Moodbidri MLA K Umanath Kotian, former minister Abhayachandra Jain, Joint Secretary of Association of Indian Universities Dr Baljit Singh Sekhon and Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Dr P S Yadapadithaya will be present on the occasion.

National and international level sportspersons will be participating in the 23 events planned in the meet. Modern photo-finishing technology is also arranged at the venue.

Free food, accommodation and transport facilities for athletes and officials had been arranged. The winners of the meet will be selected for Khelo India and International University athletics meet, said Dr Kumar.

Cultural procession

Over 100 teams representing the arts and culture of India will take part in the procession which will begin from Hanuman Temple in Moodubidire.

Cash prizes

Alva’s Education Foundation (AEF) Chairman Dr M Mohan Alva said this is the fifth time Alva’s has been hosting the meet. The foundation will also be sponsoring cash prizes at the meet.

A cash prize of Rs 50,000 will be awarded for the champions of the meet, while Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 will be awarded to the first and second runners up.

An amount of Rs 25,000 will be given to sportspersons who create new records in the meet. Also, Rs 25,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000 will be given to the first, second and third winners of each event, respectively.