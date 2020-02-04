SSLC results: Udupi preparing the ground to reach for the sky

Udupi district is preparing the ground to get the top position in the SSLC results in this academic year.

With this aim, the teachers are waking up students in the wee hours by giving missed calls and visiting their houses in order to instill confidence in them.They are also meeting the parents to encourage them to ward of exam fear in their wards.

The district had slipped to fifth position in 2019, after being ranked number one for two successive years in 2018 and 2017.

‘’We want to improve quality in our results and ensure majority of the students secure more than 85% marks in the examinations,’’ Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) Sheshashayana Karinja told DH.

In the year 2018, Udupi district had registered a pass percentage of 88.18% and in 2019, it had registered 87.97%.

The DDPI said Karkala Education Block had conceptualised ‘Mission 100’, Udupi block had launched ‘Namma Nade Makkala Mane Kadege’ and Brahmavar block had initiated ‘Nirekshe 2020’.

The ‘Phalitamsha Nammade’ is the brainchild of Byndoor block, while Kundapur block has initiated zero failure programme, all aiming at improving the SSLC results.

‘’A series of question paper sets had been prepared and circulated among the schools to make students revise it. We have also prepared a question bank as well,’’ Karinja said.

The DDPI said, “Students who are weak in studies are made to attend remedial classes conducted after the school hours. Extra classes are conducted in the morning as well. The first preparatory exam will be conducted from February 17. Looking at the results in the preparatory exam, additional training will be given to the students to help them excel in the exams. Another preparatory will be conducted from March 3.’’

Monitoring studies

Further, every teacher has been given charge of a group of five to six students to monitor their studies daily.

Karkala Block Education Officer G S Shashidhar said, ‘’With the help of various social service organisations, solar lamps were given to houses which did not have electricity.”

He said, “In addition, MLA Sunil Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Jagadeesha, SP Vishnuvardhan, Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Chief Executive Officer Preethi Gehlot, elected representatives from ZP, taluk panchayat, gram panchayat are also visiting the houses of SSLC students from 5 am to 7 am, in order to instill confidence in the children.”

“Night classes are being conducted in four government schools, three aided and a unaided school in Karkala taluk, after availing permission from the parents. Students are also taught meditation and a few mudras to help them relax. Students have been asked to revise difficult subjects in the morning hours,’’ Shashidhar said. This year 14,015 students will be writing the SSLC examinations. Among them 13,028 are regular students, 476 are repeaters, 374 are private candidates while 137 are repeaters, who are appearing for the examinations in private.