Strengthen alternative resolution system: Subhash Adi

Former Upa Lokayukta Justice Subhash B Adi felt there is a need to strengthen the alternative resolution system in India.

He was delivering his inaugural address at the Law Students State Conference organised by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) held at Canara High School, Dongarakeri, Mangaluru, on Friday.

Stating that the alternative resolution system, where the disputes are solved through mediation and arbitration, is developing in the country, Subhash Adi opined that the arbitration centres are operating in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, drawing a good response.

This will ensure faster disposal of cases, with both the parties getting satisfied, he said.

The system should be adopted in many places in the country as per demand, he added.

"Alternative resolution system has been very popular in foreign countries," he said.

The former Upa Lokayukta said that the judiciary and the rule of law have protected India.

He advised the law colleges not to confine to traditional teaching methods but to prepare the students in such a way that they contribute to society.

The law colleges should adopt villages to provide education for children, he said.

Subhash B Adi also called upon lawyers to come forward to provide representation free of cost for people who are in need.

The main objective of the legal profession is to serve humankind by representing those who cannot afford the fees, he said.

ABVP state president Rohinaksha Shirlalu, in his keynote address, said that ABVP has almost completed 75 years. The association has been organising conferences for medical, engineering and law students. The members of ABVP are in IITs and IIMs as well.

Stating that many lawyers have played an active role in the freedom movement, Rohinaksha said that even a common man should be able to get legal assistance while in need.

ABVP national vice president Dr Allamaprabhu Gudda said that the lawyers should read to lead.

Vivekananda Law College, Puttur, Law Studies Director Dr B K Ravindra also spoke.

The book 'Samvidhana Shilpi Dr B R Ambedkar' authored by Dr B V Vasanth Kumar and reprinted by ABVP was released on the occasion.

The poster of the third edition of 'Vidyarthi Samskrithi Chaluvali' to be held in Mysuru was also launched by the guests.

ABVP state secretary Maikantha Kalasa and ABVP national executive member Premashree Jodidar were present.