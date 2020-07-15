Student secures 92% in PUC exams in spite of personal tragedy

Personal loss failed to shake this student. When all her classmates were busy preparing for the PU Board exams, Nidyamane Prakruthi lost her family in a road mishap. However overcoming grief, this gritty student has secured 92% in the exams.

Her father Nidyamane Ashoka, mother Hemavathi, brother and sister died on the spot in a car accident near Sullia in Dakshina Kannada during September 2019. They were all heading to Moodbidri to see Prakruthi, who was studying at Alva’s College.

Prakruthi fought the trauma and put all her efforts in studies, to excel in the examinations.

Kodagu toppers

Apoorva H G from St Micheal PU College, Madikeri, has scored 590 out of 600 (98.33%) in Second PU Board examination in the Commerce stream, thus bagging the topmost position in the district in the stream.

A U Ranjana, a student of Vidyanikethana PU College, Gonikoppa, is the topper in the Science stream for the district. She has secured 589 marks (98.17%).

K S Lakshmi from St Jospeh Composite PU College, Madikeri, is the district topper from the Arts stream. She has scored 564 marks (94%).

PU Education Department Deputy Director Shivalinga Shetty said the other toppers from the Commerce stream are B N Chaitra (97.50 %), A M Devika (97.33%) and B M Lipika (97.33 %) from St Annamma PU College, Virajpet.

Mrinalini Tamankar (97.83%) from Vidyaniketana PU College, Gonikoppa, has secured second place in the district in the Science stream with 587 marks, K Yukta Kaverappa and Fatima Taslima P R from the same college have scored 582 marks (97.17%).

H G Dhayashree with 562 marks (93.67%) is the second topper in Arts. She is a student of Made Mahadeshwara PU College, Madenadu.

H P Ankita from St Joseph Composite PU College and H C Geetha from Government PU College, Sampaje, have shared the third position in Arts with 558 marks (93%).