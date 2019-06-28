Students protest against teachers' transfers

Opposing the transfer of five teachers of the high school of Uppunda Government PU College, students of the school walked out of the classrooms and staged a protest on Friday. The schoolchildren urged authorities to revoke the transfer orders.

Speaking to the media, Srivarsha, a class 10 student said that there were 273 students in Kannada medium and 339 students in English medium in the school. There were three class 8 sections, four class 9 sections and four class 10 sections.

“There were 16 teachers to teach various subjects in the school. Of which, five were considered additional and were transferred. The school had 514 students last year. The number increased to 612 this year. There is a need to open another section,” he added.

As per the ratio of students to teachers, there is a need for 19 teachers in the school. “The transfer of teachers will result in a shortage of teachers. It will impact our studies,” said a protesting student.

SDMC Working President Anand Kharvi said: “With the transfer of teachers, the workload on 11 teachers has increased. It will affect the quality of education imparted at the school.”

MLA B M Sukumar Shetty has spoken to officials and the education minister, asking him to revoke the transfers, it is learnt. Block Education Officer Jyothi Byndoor visited the spot and promised students not to implement the transfer order till she gets an answer from higher officials. Later, students withdrew their protest and attended classes.