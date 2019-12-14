Students question officials on lack of scholarships

High school and PU college students posed questions on loopholes in the transport system, non-availability of scholarships among others during an interaction, organised by Makkala Hakkugala Masotsava Samiti and Department of Education, at NGO hall in Mangaluru on Friday.

Officials from various departments spoke to children and assured of taking relevant steps to solve the problems.

Most of the questions were related to traffic apathy. Students said there were no zebra crossings near their schools. Some students also pointed out towards the lack of courtesy by private bus conductors.

A government PU college student requested to extend the mid-day meal scheme to the PU colleges so that students from far bound areas are benefited.

A girl student lamented that there was no proper toilet facility for girls in her college.

Smart City official Rehman said that 17 government schools in the city were being upgraded under Smart City project.

Another girl student suggested to conduct sensitisation programme for boys in schools, to treat women with respect.

A student said that National Means cum Merit Scholarship had not been released since 2018, even though he has cleared the qualifying examination.

A PU college student urged the officials to set right the overflowing UGDs in the city, especially in Dr B R Ambedkar Circle.

The circle is waterlogged during rain causing headache to the students of the nearby schools.