Students should think independently: Sagarika Ghose

Well-known writer-journalist Sagarika Ghose has called upon the students to ‘think and act independently’ withstanding the interference of any government in their matters of private choice.

'The government cannot decide on behalf of the students – on what they should wear, eat, think and act,' she asserted.

Interacting with the students of Gandhian Centre for Philosophical Arts and Sciences (GCPAS), MAHE, Sagarika Ghose, the author of the book 'Why I am a liberal', said that the freedom of every kind (enshrined in the Constitution), should be guarded carefully by the students against any interference by any government.

“That is exactly the spirit of my book and I have also drawn from Mahatma Gandhi in this regard. Satyagrahi is an ideal idealist,” she added.

Sagarika, who has also authored biographies of two late prime ministers – Indira Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee – said her approach to biographical writing is to bring in a certain ‘fictional form to the factual content'. She also read out a few passages from her books to demonstrate her point.

As a journalist with a wide-ranging experience in both print and electronic media, Sagarika said, while the media scene is changing technologically, the values are at stake, warranting serious consideration.

In the beginning, the GCPAS head Prof Varadesh Hiregange said that Sagarika’s creativity manifests in different ways such as in journalism, fiction and biography.