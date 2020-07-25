Students struggling to get internet connectivity

Students from remote villages are struggling to attend online classes due to poor internet connectivity in the hinterland.

The students in Kudlur village of Koila in Kadaba taluk trek to hilly areas to get a proper signal so that they can attend classes or submit their assignments online.

Signals from none of the mobile operators are available in the village, said, students.

“In this era of technology, we are unable to get internet connectivity in our village. There is no proper network for voice call as well. After the lockdown, the students have to use the internet to attend online classes. If this situation of poor internet connectivity continues, then our children may remain illiterate,” said Maharoof Aathoor, a resident of Kudlur village.

Due to lack of internet connectivity, the students of Perla in Shibaje village in Belthangady have erected a tent on the hilly range, in order to sit and attend the online classes.

To protect themselves from the rain, plastic sheets have been used to cover the tents. To check against mosquito menace, sarees were tied around the tent.

Nine students studying in PU, degree and professional courses have been sitting in the tent to attend the classes. A teacher who has to impart online classes has sought refuge in this tent.

Diwakar Hebbar, a resident of Perla said, “Online education has become part of life for the students. They have to trek to hilly areas to get connectivity.”

There are many houses in Perla, Bandihole, Hosathota and Boodudamakki in Shibaje village. In order to access the network, the villagers have to reach Shibaje.

The students trek up to a distance of half a kilometre from their houses in the hilly areas to attend online classes inside the tents.