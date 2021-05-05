Suspected Covid positive youth dies on road

A 23-year-old suspected Covid positive youth died on the road, in Bajegundi, on Wednesday.

The deceased is Manu (23), son of Gauri, a resident of Bajegundi. He was suffering from a cold and fever for the last few days and had given his swab for testing at the government hospital in Somwarpet.

As he was suffering from weakness on Wednesday, he had called for an ambulance and was waiting by the roadside for the arrival of the ambulance.

Even before the ambulance reached the spot, he reportedly collapsed on the road. His mother, a health worker, shifted him to the ambulance. However, he died en route.

Taluk medical officer Srinivas said that only a post mortem will ascertain whether he was suffering from Covid-19.