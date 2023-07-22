Suspected moral policing: Student assaulted by gang in Mangaluru

In a case of suspected moral policing, a boy student of a private medical college here was assaulted by a gang of youths after following him on motorcycles.
A complaint filed at the Urwa police station here said the gang followed two boys and four girls of the college who had been to Panambur beach together on Friday evening. The boys accompanying the girls were from different communities.
Also Read | Moral policing cases: Show cause notice issued to 3 Bajrang Dal activists in Mangaluru
The students are pursuing a hospital management course at the college.
After they left the beach, a gang of vigilantes followed the boys on motorcycles and allegedly assaulted Mohammed Hafeez (20) near Bejai in the city, police sources said.
Hafeez, who was injured, filed a complaint with the police. Further investigation is on, sources said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Novak Djokovic, the perennial outsider
Kohli feels 'charged up' when faced with challenges
'Barbaric': Manipur personalities on viral video
'I raised a virtual pet'
POCSO Act: Punishing young love?
POCSO: Law must change but intent shouldn’t be diluted
Darwin Platform Group clinches Lavasa City
‘Barbenheimer’ maybe the last Hollywood moment for now