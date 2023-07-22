Suspected moral policing: Student assaulted in M'luru

Suspected moral policing: Student assaulted by gang in Mangaluru

A gang followed two boys and four girls of the college who had been to Panambur beach together on Friday evening.

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru ,
  • Jul 22 2023, 12:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2023, 13:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a case of suspected moral policing, a boy student of a private medical college here was assaulted by a gang of youths after following him on motorcycles.

A complaint filed at the Urwa police station here said the gang followed two boys and four girls of the college who had been to Panambur beach together on Friday evening. The boys accompanying the girls were from different communities.

Also Read | Moral policing cases: Show cause notice issued to 3 Bajrang Dal activists in Mangaluru

The students are pursuing a hospital management course at the college.

After they left the beach, a gang of vigilantes followed the boys on motorcycles and allegedly assaulted Mohammed Hafeez (20) near Bejai in the city, police sources said.

Hafeez, who was injured, filed a complaint with the police. Further investigation is on, sources said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Moral Policing
Mangaluru
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Novak Djokovic, the perennial outsider

Novak Djokovic, the perennial outsider

Kohli feels 'charged up' when faced with challenges

Kohli feels 'charged up' when faced with challenges

'Barbaric': Manipur personalities on viral video

'Barbaric': Manipur personalities on viral video

'I raised a virtual pet'

'I raised a virtual pet'

POCSO Act: Punishing young love?

POCSO Act: Punishing young love?

POCSO: Law must change but intent shouldn’t be diluted

POCSO: Law must change but intent shouldn’t be diluted

Darwin Platform Group clinches Lavasa City

Darwin Platform Group clinches Lavasa City

‘Barbenheimer’ maybe the last Hollywood moment for now

‘Barbenheimer’ maybe the last Hollywood moment for now

 