‘Swabhimana Jatha' today

Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatha Temple management committee said that those who are participating in the ‘Swabhimana Jatha’ on Narayana Guru should not use flags of any political parties on January 26. The participants should wear yellow shawls and hold yellow flags only.

Kudroli temple committee treasurer R Padmaraj said various organisations in undivided Dakshina Kannada have decided to hold jatha to the temple to condemn the rejection of the Narayana Guru tableau proposal of the Kerala government on Republic Day parade.

“Only those who have faith in Sri Narayana Guru’s ideologies should take part in the jatha. Rallies from all taluks in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi are expected to arrive at Kudroli temple," he said.

The jatha will commence from Kankanady Garodi at 3 pm on Wednesday. It will pass through Pumpwell Circle, Ambedkar Circle, Hampankatta, K Rao Road, PVS Circle, MM Road, Lady Hill Circle and reach Kudroli Temple.

Meanwhile, Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary met former Union minister B Janardana Poojary to convince the veteran leader that neither the BJP government nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a role in the rejection of Kerala’s proposal for the tableau.

MLC flays

"Fo the BJP, Narendra Modi is the only Vishwa Guru and they don’t respect other gurus," alleged MLC B K Hariprasad.

The Centre had rejected the tableau proposal of Kerala on Narayana Guru and also on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose by the West Bengal government. They have also rejected the proposal on freedom fighters Mahakavi Bharathiyar, V O Chidambaram Pillai, Rani Velu Nachiyar, Maruthu Brothers and other floats from Tamil Nadu, he said.

"The stand by the Centre on Narayana Guru’s tableau proved that BJP is not ready to accept the philosophy of ‘one caste, one religion and one god’ propagated by the social reformer," the MLC said.

Meanwhile, Biruver Kudla has clarified that it will support ‘Swabhimana Jatha’ only if it is held without any political affiliations.

Biruver Kudla leader Lakshmish said, "When we staged a protest demanding to name a Junction in Mangaluru after Narayana Guru, none had supported it. An attempt is made to create confusion in the name of Narayana Guru."