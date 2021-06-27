Syed Nazir Ahmed passes away

Syed Nazir Ahmed (64), who had laid an example for communal harmony, by starting Vijaya Vinayaka Ganeshotsava Samiti in town, passed away on Saturday.

He was a resident of Dakhani Mohalla in Virajpet.

Syed was the founder of Mountain View School and was serving as a member of the Kodagu District Private Unaided Schools' Association.

Being a cricket player and sports events organiser, he had striven to establish the YM Cricket Club in the 1970s.

He established the Vijaya Vinayaka Ganeshotsava Samiti in Dakhani Mohalla in the 90s and became its founder president.

He was ill for the past few days and passed away on Saturday night, at the Designated Covid Hospital in Madikeri.

The final rites were held on Sunday.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Kodagu District Private Unaided Schools' Association president Kotrangada Timmaiah, members of YMCC, Vijaya Vinayaka Ganeshotsava Samiti, Virajpet Muslim Federation and Pragathi School Managing Committee office-bearer M S Poovaiah have expressed their condolences on his demise.