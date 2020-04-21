TAPMI partners with Coursera for flexible learning

T A Pai Management Institute (TAPMI) has partnered with Coursera, an online education and training company for students (to ensure continuity and augmentation of operations), in the wake of the closure of institutions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The initiative aims at creating a flexible and adaptable learning environment and sharpening the skills sets of the students. As part of the tie-up, licences are issued to all the students giving them free access to more than 3,600 online course offerings on the platform.

Coursera will help students complete their internship while using a MOOC course to secure course credits.

Students will be provided specific online educational study materials from Coursera’s top global universities and industry partners to promote conceptual clarity and subject-based mastery.

This has enabled the institution to respond effectively to the severe impact of the coronavirus pandemic, a press release from TAPMI stated.

Extended lockdown throughout the country has forced students to try new ways of learning. Internships have generally been stopped in many B-schools. This initiative will ensure that students do not lose out on the internship programme and will also make sure that academic processes are not compromised.

TAPMI’s partnership with Coursera is a part of PGDM 2.0 initiative, which was launched in 2018.

This is a multi-pronged programme seeking to overhaul the flagship PGDM programme of the institute.

The key theme of this initiative is the creation of “Flexible Learning” opportunities at TAPMI.

Additionally, certifications will demonstrate student initiative and dedication, according to a press release.