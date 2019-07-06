Teachers protest recruitment to higher primary schools

The members of the Udupi District School Teachers’ Association have raised their voice against the decision of the government to recruit teachers for Classes 6, 7 and 8.

The teachers staged a protest outside the deputy commissioner’s office in Manipal on Saturday.

Association district president Ravi Poojary Baikadi submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner, urging the government to withdraw its decision to disallow 983 teachers in Udupi from teaching the students of the sixth, seventh and eighth standards.

The primary teachers should be promoted to high school level, he urged.

Poojary also said that quality education can be ensured with a dedicated teacher for every subject.

“The Social Science teachers should be graduates in the subject, with BSc (CBZ) under C and R rule. The physical education teachers should also be given promotion,” he demanded.

The teachers wore black ribbons and took part in the protest.

Prior to the protest, the teachers took out a huge protest rally from Syndicate Circle till the deputy commissioner’s office.