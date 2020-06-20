Teams to check illegal extraction of sand in DK

A team of officials drawn from different departments will work round the clock to check the illegal extraction and transportation of sand in Dakshina Kannada district.

According to Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh, the team was empowered to initiate action against illegal sand extractors under Karnataka Minor Mineral Concession. Rules, 1994 and Mineral Concession (Amendment) Rules 2016.

At the task force committee meeting on illegal mining and transportation of sand, the DC also banned sand mining from June 1 to August 15. Action will be initiated against those found mining sand. The permits for sand extraction from rivers in CRZ area had ended six months ago.

A team led by Mangaluru tahsildar had raided illegal sand mining sites at Adyar, on the banks of River Shambhavi, Malavoor and Adyapadi dam.

The officials said that the boats used for sand mining were found anchored near the government land on the banks of River Nethravathi, Phalguni and Shambhavi.

Officials had also directed owners to clear the boats from government land within three days. If they fail to clear the boats, the boats will be seized by officials, warned the deputy commissioner.