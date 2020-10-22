Temple pond in Kumble near Mangaluru safe haven for crocodile since seven decades

When Dinesh Bhat, chief priest in Sri Anantha Padmanabha Swamy lake temple in Kumble, in neighbouring Kasagord district in Kerala, stepped onto the `bridge' connecting sanctum sanctorum of the temple, he found a massive six-foot crocodile lying on his path.

Dinesh Bhat, accompanied by his assistant (who shot the pictures) did not shout for help at the sight of the massive reptile. After a few minutes of wait `Babiya', the guardian of Ananthapura Lake Temple returned to the Ananthpura lake, which surrounds the temple.

The brief appearance of Babiya at the wee hours in the Muzrai temple on Tuesday, located in the northern part of Kerala, hardly created any flutter in Ananthpura village located about 45 kms from Mangaluru. But Babiya's brief appearance became a social media sensation when a picture was shared on WhatsApp.

Former Managing Trustee of the temple Sri Krishnaiah recollects on having seen Babiya one rainy night pass through his house (located near the temple) and moving towards another lake, Ayyappa Vana. "In fact, the Crocodile before Babiya used to respond to calls of my father Narayanaiah," he recollected.

Narayanaiah also had received an appreciation letter from a British Collector, for having demonstrated that the Crocodile responds to his calls even from four different corners of the lake. During the second world war, a British Soldier had shot the crocodile.

The British Soldier had died on the same day from a snake bite. In no matter of time, Babiya made her presence felt in the lake and is probably as old as me," informs 75-year-old Krishnaiah. The offerings (naivedhya) to God, comprising of cooked rice and jaggery is fed twice a day to the friendly Crocodile.

Experts have identified the reptile as Mugger crocodile with their natural wild diet primarily being fishes. Owing to the mutual respect, the lake surrounding the ninth century temple continues to be a safe haven for a fast-depleting species.