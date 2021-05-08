These two defeated Covid, tell patients not to panic, follow proper medication

Suchitra from Shirangala is an example of sheer willpower and positivity. Despite being infected by Covid-19, she recovered from the disease by strictly following the instructions of the doctor and by taking proper medication and rest.

She said, "When I came to know that I have tested positive for Covid-19, I isolated myself in a separate room in the house. Later, as per the doctor's recommendation, I got admitted into a Covid Care Centre. I was given proper medication, hot water and steam from time to time. I was also served hot food. Light exercise, pranayama and good wishes by my friends and relatives made me more strong mentally and helped me get cured."

Suchitra thanked the hospital staff with whose help she completely recovered in only five days. She told people not to lose hope and take proper medication.

One should be positive. Everyone has the ability to beat the virus. One should follow all precautionary measures and maintain social distancing, she added.

Gayatri from Somwarpet is another individual who won against Covid-19.

If one remains calm and brave, there is no need to fear. Maybe one can beat death as well, she said.

"It is natural to get tense when the number of Covid-19 cases increases. However, there is no need to get carried away. Proper intake of nutritious food is very important. People of all age groups should maintain cleanliness and hygiene," she said.

Gayatri added that assistance by health workers and proper guidance by the doctor helped her to get cured fast.