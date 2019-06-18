Think tank to be formed for MU development

Mangalore University Vice-Chancellor Prof P Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya expressed the confidence that University College, Hampankatta, one of the constituent colleges of the University will get ‘A+’ grade in upcoming NAAC accreditation in 2022. Now the college has ‘A’ grade.

After inaugurating “Towards Inclusive Education”- A faculty development program organised by Internal Quality Assurance and CPE cell of the college here on Monday, he said that the university would form a think-tank of locals, retired employees and alumni to suggest future programmes for the development of the university. The think tank would meet once in three months.

Faith of people

“I never went in search of opportunities but opportunities came my way. I will retain the faith of people of this region by managing my responsibilities courageously. The university is my party, religion and community. I will be committed to the development of the university,” the vice-chancellor added.

Speaking on ‘Excellence in higher education’, Mangalore University Registrar Prof A M Khan opined that nation-building actually began in classrooms.

‘Visionary’ teachers

“Teachers should be visionaries. They should create an impact on students with their commitment. With enormous reading, self-assessment, they should be the role models for students,” he remarked.

Principal Dr Udaya Kumar M A said that students from various parts of the state were joining University College. “Now, it is the time to understand the needs of the students and provide them facilities in a best possible way,” he added.

Well-known Counselor and Mental Health Professional Dr Romila Shekhar presented a session on “Understanding the Millenials” and Dr Ajithesh Bhat N of Yogic Science department spoke on “managing stress’.

Vice-chancellor Yadapadithaya was felicitated.