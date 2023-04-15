Three held including a medical student for supplying ganja in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: 3 held including a student for selling ganja

Acting on a tip-off, Mangaluru South Station PSI Sheethal Alagoor took Prajwal to custody, and during the interrogation, he spilled the beans about other peddlers

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 15 2023, 10:45 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2023, 10:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Police from Mangaluru South Station and CCB have arrested three persons, including a medical student, on the charges of supplying ganja to college students and the public.

According to Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, the arrested are Prajwal Finhan (26) from Valencia, Dhruva Shetty (19) from Sakleshpura, and Shivani (22) from Kulai. The police have recovered 5.4 kg of ganja worth Rs 1.40 lakh, four mobile phones, and a tab from the accused.

Acting on a tip-off, Mangaluru South Station PSI Sheethal Alagoor took Prajwal to custody, and during the interrogation, he spilled the beans about other peddlers. 

During the interrogation, he revealed that ganja was procured from Maharashtra and was handed over to his friends Shivani and Dhruva for selling.

In fact, there is a case against Prajwal in Mangaluru South Station on transportation of MDMA and ganja at CEN station which was registered in 2021.

India News
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Mangaluru
Drugs
drug peddlers
ganja

