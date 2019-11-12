Treat for nature lovers at Kidoor

Kidoor Bird Fest 2019 had a triumphant end, with the sighting of the rare Orange-breasted Green Pigeon (Treron bicinctus).

The two-day-long fest was inaugurated by Dr V Balakrishnan, member secretary of the State Biodiversity Board, Kerala. P Biju, ACF, Kasargod Social Forestry division, was chief guest. Pundarikaksha K L, president of Kumbla Gram Panchayat, presided over the programme.

Maxim Kollangana, a post graduate student at Mangalore University and an ardent naturalist, was one of the main organisers of the event. He said that the fest was distinguished by the presence of many nature enthusiasts and eminent scientists from Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Birding field session was organised in the Midlands of Kidoor, which offered sighting of many interesting bird species like Tawny Pipit, Blyth's Pipit, Yellow-wattled Lapwing, White-bellied Sea Eagle and Malabar Lark. A nocturnal field session came alive with the presence of Jerdon’s Nightjar, several frog species, snakes and lizards.

The participants visited Gumpe Hillock where they sighted a Short-toed Snake Eagle. A group of Indian Golden Oriole, Green Warbler, Grey-necked Bunting and a Saw scaled viper were also seen.

One of the highlights of the fest was an interaction with C Sashikumar, an ornithologist, who shared his experience of comprehensive field research.

Kollangana, who is also the founder of Kasaragod Birders’ Club, gave an insight into the intensive conservation and biodiversity monitoring projects that are regularly conducted in Kasargod.

He said, “We need to conserve biodiversity in our local area. We also intend to raise Kidoor Bird Fest into an interactive platform where people can share their ideas on conservation and related issues.”