Two acres of encroached land cleared

Following the direction of the Anti-Land Grabbing Court in Bengaluru, the Forest Department officials cleared the encroachment of two acres of a coffee estate at Kocchavalli in Koothugodu panchayat limits. K C Venkatesh Hegde had encroached the land.

ACF Shankar Pathar said Hegde had encroached two acres of land on survey number 41 of the Forest Department. The department had filed a case in the court in 2014. The court had ordered the clearing of encroached land 10 days ago. Accordingly, coffee plants and silver trees were cleared on Saturday morning.

Venkatesh said that he is committed to the order of the court.

"Those who have encroached 100 to 200 acres of land are moving freely in the state. The officials should have humanitarian values," he added.