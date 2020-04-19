Udupi gets WISK for COVID-19 testing

Udupi district has managed to mobilise installation of WISK (Walk-In Sample collection Kiosk) at all sample collection units in the district with the help of donors.
These WISKs are supposed to give extra protection to the lab technicians and minimise the need for PPE.
