VCET develops low-cost respiratory support device

Mangaluru, DHNS: Vivekananda College of Engineering and Technology (VCET), Puttur, has succeeded in designing a low-cost respiratory support device ‘Viveka Jeevavardhaka.’

The faculty members, along with technical assistant staff, using locally available materials at the college IoT Laboratory developed the respiratory support device.

Covid-19, caused by the novel coronavirus, attacks the respiratory system and on several occasions patients require respiratory support system. Keeping in mind the cost of the respiratory support system available in the market, the college considered developing a low-cost respiratory device for as low as Rs 10, 000.

The respiratory support device was demonstrated to Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh here, recently.

A person needs 6 to 10 ml per kg of oxygen, considering this factor the device has been developed using Arduino technology. The respiratory support device controls the quantity and speed of oxygen supplied from the oxygen cylinder and makes breathing easier for patients.

The respiratory support device is developed by taking into account the recommendations from Dr Varun Bhaskar of Anesthesia and Emergency department K S Hegde Medical Academy; Dr Bhaskar S, Managing director of Puttur City hospital; Dr Anil Baipadithaym, a consultant gynaecologist, and Dr S M Prasad, an anesthesiologist, said Principal Dr M S Govinde Gowda.

P Radhakrishna Bhaktha, correspondent of the college, supported the initiative.

Prof Srikanth Rao, HoD E and C Department, Assistant professors Soumya Anil, Sudarshan M L, Satish, Bhaskar Kulkarni, Technical Assistants Shivaprasad H S and Venkatesh were part of the team that developed respiratory support device.