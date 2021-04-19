Virajpet Town Panchayat vice president dies of cardiac arrest

Town Panchayat vice president dies of cardiac arrest

DHNS
DHNS, Virajpet ,
  • Apr 19 2021, 23:01 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2021, 23:10 ist
K B Harshavardhan

Virajpet Town Panchayat vice president K B Harshavardhan (45), died of cardiac arrest in the wee hours of Monday.

He was a resident of Meenupete of Virajpet town. At 1 am, he developed massive chest pain.

Even though he was rushed to a government hospital in Virajpet, he had breathed his last by then.

Harshavardhan is survived by a wife and two sons. His last rites were performed at the farm near his house on Monday afternoon.

He was elected from ward number 13 of the Town Panchayat and was a member of the BJP. He was serving as the vice president since last November.

Shops and other commercial establishments in the town remained closed between 12 noon and 2 pm, as a mark of respect for the deceased.

Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah, BJP district unit president Robin Devaiah, TP president Sushmita, Standing Committee president Sunita, chief officer A M Sridhar and Town Panchayat members paid their respects to the departed soul.

Harshavardhan was active in Kannada Sahitya Parishat and was the president of Vishwavinayaka Seva Samiti, Meenupete.

