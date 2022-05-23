Vishwa Hindu Parishad to hold ‘Tambula Prashne’ on May 25

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) intends to conduct ‘Tambula Prashne’ on May 25, in order to find a solution to the controversy that erupted after a temple-like structure was noticed during the demolition of a mosque in Malali near Ganjimutt on the city’s outskirts.
Earlier, the VHP had planned to conduct ‘Ashtamangala Prashne.’
In a meeting held at Sri Ramanjaneya Bhajana Mandira on Sunday, attended by MLA Bharath Shetty and other Hindu leaders, a decision was made to go for ‘Tambula Prashne.’ It was also decided to chalk out plans for the future course of action on the same day.
Following the discovery of a temple-like structure during the demolition of Assayed Abdullahil Madani Juma Masjid, the third additional civil judge and JMFC court had issued a temporary stay on the demolition.
