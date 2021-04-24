Weekend curfew evokes good response in Kodagu

The activities came to a standstill in Kodagu, following the imposition of a weekend curfew, to check the spread of Covid-19.

The essential services, like grocery shops, shops selling vegetables and milk booths, remained open till 10 am.

After 10 am, all business establishments were closed. The roads wore a deserted look.

The police personnel were deployed at strategic points in Madikeri.

The police were allowing people to move only after verifying a genuine reason. Private hospitals, medical shops and government hospitals remained open.

Following two days of weekend curfew, there was a crowd at wine shops in the district on Friday.

Many had stocked liquor following a rumour that lockdown will be announced after Monday.

Only a few inter-district buses operated without any passengers.

Shanivarasanthe PDO Harish said that the weekly shandy on Sunday has been suspended following the government’s guidelines.

The police personnel made announcements about the weekend curfew at Kodlipete and Byadagottu Gram Panchayats and appealed to the public to cooperate on Friday itself.

Banks, government offices, schools and colleges had remained closed.

A few KSRTC buses operated to Mysuru and Bengaluru from Virajpet. The busy bus stands wore a deserted look.

Even the auto and taxi services remained suspended after 10 am in Virajpet.

A few fisherwomen were engaged in fishing in River Hemavathi in Kodlipete hobli and were selling the fish. They were asked to vacate the spot after 10 am by the police.

The doctors, nurses were busy vaccinating the beneficiaries at various health centres.

Virajpet taluk corona vigilance squad officer Pradeep and his team were creating awareness on Covid-19 at various places in the taluk.

In charge chief officer N P Hemkumar too visited various wards and checked the cleanliness in the ward. He advised people to wear a mask and maintain cleanliness.

Separate ward for Covid patients

Virajpet Government Hospital chief medical officer Dr Vishwanath Simpi said that a separate ward for Covid-19 infected patients has been opened in the hospital.

All the tourist spots of Nisargadhama, Harangi, Dubare, Chiklihole and Golden Temple remained closed.