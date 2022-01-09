Weekend curfew: Fewer buses ply on roads in Dakshina Kannada

Following weekend curfew, a few private and KSRTC buses operated across Dakshina Kannada district on Saturday. The number of passengers travelling in the buses was also less when compared to passenger traffic during the weekdays.

KSRTC Mangaluru division controller Arun said, “Only 50% of KSRTC buses were operated on different routes in the district. Buses on long routes were also operated.”

Dakshina Kannada Bus Operators’ Association president Jayasheela Adyanthaya said due to the weekend curfew, only 50 to 70 city buses out of over 300 buses operated on different routes.

“The buses were operated to ensure that people did not face any inconveniences,” he added.

Schools and colleges had remained closed. Some colleges had implemented online classes for students during the weekend curfew in the district.

By noon, the arterial roads in Mangaluru wore a deserted look. The police had taken steps to discourage the unnecessary movement of vehicles. As many as 36 checkpoints had been set up in City Police Commissionerate jurisdiction to oversee the strict implementation of weekend curfew.

The district police had set up 22 checkpoints in Dakshina Kannada, with nine in border areas, said DK SP Rishikesh Sonawane.

A team of police personnel led by DCP Hariram Shankar intercepted vehicles at Clock Tower in the morning. The police even issued warnings to vehicle owners for failing to wear masks.

At Thokkottu, Ullal police directed bus personnel to ask the passengers travelling without wearing masks to alight from the buses. The surveillance at the Talapady border was strengthened.

The district administration had set up a tent with CCTV as part of the surveillance. The police were seeking RT-PCR negative certificates from vehicles proceeding to Karnataka from Kerala.

The entry of devotees to temples including Kukke Subrahmanya and Dharmasthala was restricted. Sri Kshethra Dharmasthala suspended all online booking for sevas including Tulabhara as per the directions of the government.

Barring shops selling milk, fruits, vegetables, meat and groceries, other business establishments had remained closed.

The district administration had exempted pre-scheduled social and religious programmes such as weddings during the weekend curfew with a limited gathering.