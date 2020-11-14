Woman ends life along with 3 kids

Dejected over a family problem, a woman ended her life by suicide, along with the lives of her three kids, by jumping into Harangi canal at Aragalli in Konanoor, in Hassan district, on Saturday.

The deceased are Chennamma (28), her children Vijay (6), Vinay (4) and Deeksha (3).

A couple, Devaraju and Chennamma from Chitradurga, had come for harvesting ginger in Kushalnagar.

Devaraju was an alcoholic and used to quarrel with his wife daily. The couple had a fight in an inebriated condition on Thursday night a well.

When everyone had gone for work on Friday, Chennamma along with her kids went to Hebbale and pushed her kids into the canal and later she too ended her life by jumping into the canal.

On noticing the bodies of children floating, the locals informed the police.

The body of Chennamma was retrieved after stopping the release of water to the canal. Konanoor police have registered a case.