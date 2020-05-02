Women pitch in to make face masks

Usha and Vidya in Balepuni Gram Panchayat in Dakshina Kannada have kept themselves busy in making masks at home, in order to protect hundreds of vulnerable people from Covid-19.

The masks stitched by them are given free of cost to the labourers stranded in the district and poor people residing in the village. Vidya serves as a volunteer in 'Madari Grama Abhiyana' initiated by Jana Shikshana Trust and Selco Foundation. Usha serves as a member of Balepuni Gram Panchayat. The masks made by them have already helped the needy SC/ST families.

"Social distancing and wearing of face masks are the best ways to check the spread of Covid-19. The rampant spread of the coronavirus triggered panic buying of masks among the public leading to a huge shortage. When I saw the poor unable to purchase masks to protect themselves, I decided to stitch them and hand it over to them,” Usha told DH.

Cloth masks can be reused after washing them thoroughly in hot water. Thus, there is no worry about its scientific disposal. But it was difficult to get clothes for the stitching of masks as all shops remained closed due to lockdown.

“It was my daughter who had taught me stitching. I decided to make use of my free time during the lockdown for stitching masks and handing it to the needy," she said.

"I have given 60 to 70 masks to gram panchayat itself. I have stitched over 200 masks so far. In one-meter cloth, I can stitch nearly 12 masks, as I use a different cloth for the string to tie the mask,” Usha explains.

Vidya said, “As I know to tailor, I stitched masks with the available small pieces of clothes and distribute it in my neighbourhood.

"Jana Shikshana Trust too has given me clothes to stitch masks. I am doing my bit to help the needy protect themselves from Covid-19,” she said.

"The initiative of women to stitch masks at home in order to protect people from coronavirus should be supported,” she added.

Sanjeevini SHGs

Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Rural Livelihood Development Agency (KSRLDA), a government agency implementing the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) programme has also been making masks for the public.

Accordingly, the NRLM tailoring units of Dakshina Kannada have already stitched over 16,250 masks and distributed them at a reasonable price. Some were given free of cost as well.

There are 58 Sanjeevini SHGs with 560 women members engaged in stitching masks under the initiative. The Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj in association with Zilla Panchayat had distributed clothes to these members for stitching masks.