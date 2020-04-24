Yakshagana video goes viral

The video of Yakshagana posted by artiste Ashwini Kondadakuli from Kumbhashi in Kundapura on her Facebook page has gone viral on social media.
“Art helps in personality development of an individual. The practice of this hobby cannot be stopped by any corona. I was joined by my brother Sricharana in this Yakshagana video clipping,” she has stated.
The duo have enacted on Yakshagana song ‘Yaare Neenu Bhuvana Mohini…’
The video has been viewed and shared by many and have lauded the efforts of Ashwini and thanked her for posting the video during the lockdown.
Ashwini is the daughter of well-known Yakshagana artiste Ramachandra Kondadakuli.
How to snack healthy during the coronavirus lockdown
At Israeli spring festival, hugs missed
Rakshit Shetty: Studies always took backseat at school
Lockdown: Marriage plans put on hold by coronavirus
In Africa, coronavirus pandemic also spells food crisis
India's lower mortality rates defy COVID-19 trend
So what’s cooking for F&B?
India’s once lavish weddings now take place on Zoom
Sachin: The gargantuan shadow of a diminutive Maratha