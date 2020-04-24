Yakshagana video goes viral

Yakshagana video goes viral

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 24 2020, 21:23 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2020, 21:33 ist

The video of Yakshagana posted by artiste Ashwini Kondadakuli from Kumbhashi in Kundapura on her Facebook page has gone viral on social media.

“Art helps in personality development of an individual. The practice of this hobby cannot be stopped by any corona. I was joined by my brother Sricharana in this Yakshagana video clipping,” she has stated.

The duo have enacted on Yakshagana song ‘Yaare Neenu Bhuvana Mohini…’

The video has been viewed and shared by many and have lauded the efforts of Ashwini and thanked her for posting the video during the lockdown.

Ashwini is the daughter of well-known Yakshagana artiste Ramachandra Kondadakuli.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Yakshagana
Video
goes viral

What's Brewing

How to snack healthy during the coronavirus lockdown

How to snack healthy during the coronavirus lockdown

At Israeli spring festival, hugs missed

At Israeli spring festival, hugs missed

Rakshit Shetty: Studies always took backseat at school

Rakshit Shetty: Studies always took backseat at school

Lockdown: Marriage plans put on hold by coronavirus

Lockdown: Marriage plans put on hold by coronavirus

In Africa, coronavirus pandemic also spells food crisis

In Africa, coronavirus pandemic also spells food crisis

India's lower mortality rates defy COVID-19 trend

India's lower mortality rates defy COVID-19 trend

So what’s cooking for F&B?

So what’s cooking for F&B?

India’s once lavish weddings now take place on Zoom

India’s once lavish weddings now take place on Zoom

Sachin: The gargantuan shadow of a diminutive Maratha

Sachin: The gargantuan shadow of a diminutive Maratha

 