Yoga Day goes digital amid COVID-19 scare

In view of COVID-19 pandemic, the sixth edition of International Day of Yoga was observed on digital media platforms where Yoga experts guided students and citizens through various asanas, as per the protocol issued by Ministry of Ayush, in Dakshina Kannada district on Sunday.

Yoga expert Gopalakrishna Delampady, using the digital media Google Meet and Facebook live, demonstrated Yoga at his residence in Yeyyadi. He was joined by students and lecturers from St Aloysius College, SDM College and others.

Gopalakrishna told DH that Ayush ministry had launched a campaign with the theme, ‘Yoga at home, Yoga with Family’.

The common yoga protocol of ministry can be practiced daily at home. As per the protocol, Yoga practice begins with prayer, followed by neck bending, trunk movement, knee movement, yogasanas with standing, sitting, prone posture and supine posture; Kapalabhati, Pranayama, meditation and peace mantra.

“We had been practicing as per the protocol for the past two months,” he said.

Sharada Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy Hospital celebrated the day by conducting live yoga session from 7 am to 8 am.

In addition, the hospital had organised Yoga Challenge competition for the participants. The participants had to practice Yoga using the video link: https://youtu.be/ hE65oAbLepc and take the video (maximum 3 minutes) of any yoga posture of one’s choice and mail to: sharada.ayn@gmail.com or WhatsApp: 9945120989 with contact details by June 25 to avail e-certificate.

Sharada Educational Institutions president Prof M B Puranik and others followed the instructions and performed at home. Continuing the Yoga demonstrations, free 10 days of Yoga classes will be held online daily from 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm. Interested can participate by logging in https://www.facebook.com/ sharadaynch.

SDM College of Yoga and Naturopathy, Ujire, too organised Yoga at home for healthy living in Ujire and surrounding areas.

Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) in association with Avishkar Yoga had organised a 12-hour virtual live lecture series on 10 yoga topics by yoga experts on Saturday itself.