Youth drowns in a lake

A youth who went to a lake to take a bath accidentally drowned in Nalvattokkalu village near Virajpet on Wednesday.

Ziyan (19), son of retired soldier late Majid and a resident of Shanti Nagar, Virajpet, is the deceased.

He had been to a plantation in the village, along with his brother. The incident took place when he got down into the lake for bathing.

A case has been registered in Virajpet rural police station, based on a complaint submitted by his brother Zeeshan.

The body was handed over to the relatives after carrying out an autopsy at the government hospital in Virajpet.