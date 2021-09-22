Youth drowns in a lake in Nalvattokkalu

Youth drowns in a lake

DHNS
DHNS, Virajpet,
  • Sep 22 2021, 21:41 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2021, 23:51 ist
Ziyan

A youth who went to a lake to take a bath accidentally drowned in Nalvattokkalu village near Virajpet on Wednesday.

Ziyan (19), son of retired soldier late Majid and a resident of Shanti Nagar, Virajpet, is the deceased.

He had been to a plantation in the village, along with his brother. The incident took place when he got down into the lake for bathing.

A case has been registered in Virajpet rural police station, based on a complaint submitted by his brother Zeeshan.

The body was handed over to the relatives after carrying out an autopsy at the government hospital in Virajpet.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

youth drowns
Nalvattokkalu village
Virajpet
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Wash women's clothes': Bail condition for rape accused

'Wash women's clothes': Bail condition for rape accused

Does my mask protect me if nobody else is wearing one?

Does my mask protect me if nobody else is wearing one?

MCC changes 'batsman' to 'batter' in Laws of Cricket

MCC changes 'batsman' to 'batter' in Laws of Cricket

Unacademy, Udaan, CRED on LinkedIn's Top Startups list

Unacademy, Udaan, CRED on LinkedIn's Top Startups list

NASA human spaceflight unit split reflects new economy

NASA human spaceflight unit split reflects new economy

Inside Facebook’s push to defend its image

Inside Facebook’s push to defend its image

 