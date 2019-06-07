ZP CEO admits child to Kadagadalu school

Kodagu Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer K Lakshmi Priya visited various places in Kadagadalu Gram Panchayat limits in Madikeri on Thursday and collected information on children who have dropped out of school.

As a part of the special enrollment drive by the education department, the ZP CEO and Madikeri Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer Lakshmi convinced the parents to send their wards to schools. A school dropout was admitted to the eighth standard in Government High School in Kadagadalu.

Kadagadalu Gram Panchayat Vice President Madettira Timmaiah, Kadagadalu Panchayat Development Officer B D Devika, Government Higher Primary School, Kadagadalu, Headteacher Neelamma were present.