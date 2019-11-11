MLA Appachu Ranjan gets threat call

An unknown person is said to have made a threat call to MLA Appachu Ranjan, two days ago.

The MLA has informed the police and party leaders of the same. The police are on the lookout for the suspect.

The suspect, who called from a landline number, is learnt to have said, “you will not be spared,” in Kannada.

According to sources, the threat might have come in the wake of Ranjan’s recommendation to the education department to drop lessons on Tipu Sultan from school curriculum. Ranjan also wrote to the textbook committee in this regard last week.