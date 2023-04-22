Multiple choice questions up Karnataka 2nd PU results

Multiple-choice questions seem to have helped students score better as the state saw an overall pass percentage of 74.67 in the 2nd PU exams whose results were announced on Friday.

This is a 12.79 percentage points increase from last year’s overall pass rate of 61.88 per cent.

As many as 5.24 lakh students out of the total 7.02 lakh who appeared for the exams held from March 9 to 29 have passed. Results are available in colleges and the government’s website http://karresults.nic.in

“We introduced multiple choice questions in the exams from this year which helped students score more,” Karnataka School Examination & Assessment Board (KSEAB) chairperson R Ramachandran said. “In the coming years we will bring in some more measures to improve the results,” he added.

Also Read | K’taka 2nd PU result: 74.67% students pass

Tabassum Shaik from NMKRV PU College, Bengaluru, topped the state for the Arts stream with 593 out of 600 marks. Ananya K A from Alva’s PU College, Moodbidri, scored 600 out 600 in Commerce.

SM Koushik from Gangotri Science PU College, Kolar, and Surabhi S from RV PU College, Bengaluru - shared the first position for the Science stream with 596 out of 600. Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kodagu retained the first, second and third places, respectively.

Dakshina Kannada had a pass percentage of 95.33 followed by Udupi (95.24 per cent) and Kodagu

(90.55 per cent).

This year, 23,754 students were absent in all subjects and 2,102 candidates missed the exams due to shortage of attendance. Meanwhile, as many as 10,153 students passed with grace marks.

From this year, the board will consider variation of even a single mark during the re-evaluation. However, Ramachandran asked the students to be doubly careful before applying for re-evaluation as even a single mark plus or minus will be considered.

“In case they get minus marks, then the same will be added in the marks card and it will not be changed,” he added.