Muniyappa complains against Kolar Cong leaders

Senior Congress leader K H Muniyappa on Saturday said he had complained to UPA chairman Sonia Gandhi against the party’s Kolar district leaders for his defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.

Muniyappa, a seven-time Congress MP from Kolar Lok Sabha constituency, lost against BJP candidate S Muniswamy in the Lok Sabha elections.

“I have complained to Sonia on how the Congress leaders, including some MLAs, have worked against me during the elections,” he told reporters here after meeting Sonia Gandhi.

“If all leaders had worked together I would have won the elections easily. However, most of the leaders conspired against me and helped the BJP candidate to win,” he said.

The former minister also said that the Congress candidates lost because our alliance with the JD(S) did not work at the ground-level in

Karnataka.