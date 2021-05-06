72-year-old Covid-19 positive woman dies in car as 30 hospitals deny admission in Mysuru

A 72-year-old Covid-19 positive woman died in a car on Thursday as she did not get admission for two days in any of the hospitals in the city.

According to her son, he took his mother to nearly 30 hospitals, including K R Hospital, and the hospitals denied admission claiming no oxygen and bed, he said.

“Initially, my mother was not positive for Covid-19 but she tested positive on Wednesday. No hospitals admitted her and she finally died in a vehicle on Thursday,” he said.

“The beds and oxygen are available for rich people but, no facilities are available for people like us. I have been visiting the hospitals for three days but, nowhere the doctors allowed us,” he said.