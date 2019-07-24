BSY has done a lot for native village, taluk, district

The residents of Bukanakere, the native of B S Yeddyurappa, who is supposed to be sworn in as chief minister for the fourth time, said even though Yeddyurappa has been representing Shikaripura Assembly constituency and Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency, he has done a lot for his native Bukanakere, his taluk KR Pet and also Mandya district.

Nagaraju, a Raitha Sangha leader, said, "As chief minister from 2008 to 2011, Yeddyurappa constructed a hospital at a cost of Rs 8 crore. However, before the residential quarters for the staff could be constructed, he had to demit office and the funds returned as unspent."

Education

Tarakari Babu, a resident of the village, said, “During his last term as CM, a BCM Hostel for boys, studying in Bukanakere from neighbouring villages was built. New classrooms were added to the high school. There is PU College with Arts and Commerce combinations.”

Bakery Umesh said that Yeddyurappa was responsible for the completion of the Hemavathi Left Bank canal project, which benefits the villages in the region, including Bukanakere, at a cost of Rs 320 crore.

“Due to his initiative, the multi-village drinking water project was implemented, benefiting 121 villages. After his term was over, 21 of the villages were left out. Again, they were added due to his intervention,” he said.

President of B S Yeddyurappa Abhimanigala Sangha S K Madhusudhan said that as CM, Yeddyurappa was responsible for the construction of the Mini Vidhana Soudha in Mandya.

“During his tenure, KR Pet got a polytechnic and a KSRTC depot. He released sufficient funds for the revival of the Mysore Sugar Factory in Mandya. But, the subsequent governments failed to sustain its development,” he said.

Demands

Madhusudhan said, "In view of providing good connectivity with both Bengaluru and Mysuru, he introduced a KSRTC bus from Bengaluru to KR Nagar via Bukanakere, which was stopped after his term. The road connecting to Srirangapatna-Bidar Highway was relaid. Roads and stormwater drains were laid across the village. In view of strengthening the connectivity, the proposed Bukanakere to KRS double road should be laid."

"The proposed hobli centre office complex on the 7.5 acre of land identified for the purpose should be realised. Its plan includes a bus stand,” he said.

Nagaraju of Raitha Sangha said that Yeddyurappa should chalk out a plan to provide Hemavathi River water to the villages under KR Pet, Pandavapura and Nagamangala taluks.

“The residential quarters of the staff of the hospital should be completed and more doctors and other staff should be deputed. It will benefit the people of not only Bukanakere, but also neighbouring villages,” he said.

Separate taluk

Pointing out that Bukanakere hobli, under KR Pet taluk, has a population of nearly one lakh and also has adequate infrastructure, Madhusudhan said that it should be bifurcated as a separate taluk, by combining one or two adjoining hoblis.