Coronavirus Unlock 1.0: Chamundeshwari, Nanjundeshwara temples in Karnataka open for devotees

The doors of Sri Chamundeshwari Devi temple atop Chamundi Hill and Sri Nanjundeshwara Swami temple in Nanjangud opened for devotees after a gap of nearly three months. The temples were closed as per the lockdown guidelines issued by the government to contain COVID-19.

Follow live updates on coronavirus here

District in-charge Minister S T Somashekar visited the temples and took darshan of God's.

The chief priest of Chamundeshwari Devi temple, Shashidar Dixit, offered special puja to deity in the presence of the minister and MLA, G T Devegowda, S A Ramdas, L Nagendra and Deputy Commissioner, Abhiram G Sankar.

Ashada Masa

The minister said that Ashada atop Chamundi Hill will be decided soon. Lakhs of people throng the hill on all Fridays during Ashada Masa and thus it will be problematic to manege all devotees and thus it will be decided after a detailed discussion with the concerned authorities, Somashekar said.

Later, the minister visited Nanjundeshwara temple in Nanjangud. He offered prayers at the temple.