COVID-19: 1284 under home quarantine in Mysuru; 28 isolated

The number of people under home quarantine has come down to 1,284 from 1,705, on Sunday. However, 28 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus are under isolation.

As per the communication released by Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar, a total of 2,833 persons were observed till date. Out of them, 1,521 persons have successfully completed 14 days of home quarantine.

The authorities have tested a total of 200 samples. While 28 tested positive, the others were negative.

With many completing their quarantine period, the number of people under quarantine is on the decline from Saturday. As many as 1,705 people were under observation on Friday and the number reduced to 1,626 on Saturday. As on Sunday, 1,284 are under observation.

The DC appealed to the people, who have returned from Covid-19 affected countries or who have been in personal contact with such persons to remain in home isolation for 14 days. He urged to maintain personal hygiene, to frequent wash hands with soap and water or hand sanitiser and has suggested to avoid social gatherings.

