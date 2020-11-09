Encroachment clearance drive in Mandya; petty shops razed

In an early morning operation, the City Municipal Council employees began an encroachment clearance drive and razed petty shops thus reclaiming government land in the city on Sunday.

Many people were found occupying the vacant places on the narrow roads by setting up petty shops. A petty shop on a narrow road between two buildings was cleared and the CMC reclaimed the 20 square feet area in Ashok Nagar.

According to the authorities, the CMC had reserved kept the narrow space for the civic workers to use it for cleaning purpose. However, it was occupies for several years. Following a complaint, the local body found tht the space was rented out also. The encroachment was cleared in the presence of police personnel.

Municipal Commissioner S Lokesh said that some people had encroached upon the government property setting up shops, on VV Road, Ashok Nagar 1st, 2nd and 3rd cross, and several other places. Some have been running petty shops, eatery among other businesses. The public should voluntarily clear the encroached places and cooperate with the authorities, he added.

Meanwhile, the traders on the VV Road said that the encroachment clearance drive should not be restricted to petty shops only. They alleged that houses had been constructed by encroaching on the government land and the CMC should clear such encroachments also.