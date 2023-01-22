Leopard kills 11-year-old boy in Mysuru's T Narsipura taluk

An 11-year-old boy was killed in a leopard attack at Horalahalli in T Narasipura taluk of Mysuru district on Saturday night, the second such incident in 48 hours in the taluk.

Jayanth, a Class 5 student of a government school, was dragged to a bush while he was returning home from a shop. A search was launched for the missing boy, whose mauled body was found late in the night.

This is the fourth death in leopard attack in the last three months in T Narasipura taluk. On January 19, a 60-year-old woman was killed at Kannaayakanahalli.

Also Read: Woman killed in leopard attack in T Narsipura taluk

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai instructed forest department officials to form special squads to trap the big cats. "We have taken the leopard attacks in T Narasipura taluk seriously. I have instructed Chief conservator of Forest, Mysuru Circle, to form special squads involving the best of forest officials from other districts also. Officials will also take up awareness campaigns to ensure that people do not leave their houses in the night," he said.

The forest officials who rushed to the spot, launched the operation. Four deaths due to leopard attack have been reported from T Narasipura, in the last three months.

Meanwhile, the people of Horalahalli and other villages protested near bridge on T Narsipur road in T Narsipura on Sunday morning. Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra, Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar, Chief Conservator of Forest, Mysuru circle M Malathi Priya and others visited Horalalli on Saturday night, and also the protest venue on Sunday morning.

DC Rajendra assured them that all precationary measures would be taken to protect the people from leopard attacks.

The body of Jayanth was handed over to the family members after autopsy at Government hospital in TNarsipura.

It may be mentioned that 60-year-old Siddamma was killed in a leopard attack at Kannaayakanahalli around on January 19, 22-year-old Meghana was killed at S Kebbehundi on December 2 and 22-year-old Manjunath at Ukkalagere, near Mallikarjunaswamy hill on October 31.

Forest officials said that as many as 35 trap cameras and 16 cages including a large cage resembling cowshed are being placed in TNarsipura taluk. Five teams including a team of Special Tiger Protection Force (STPF) are conducting a special operation to trap leopards.

The forest officials have instructed people not to send children out after 5 pm, in TNarsipura taluk last month.

DC Dr K V Rajendra held a meeting with the authorities of Bannari Amman Sugar factory on Sunday. He instructed them to clear the sugarcane in Sosale hobli of T Narasipura taluk on priority as many leopard attacks were reported here. Pointing out the standing sugarcane crop in 200 acres, he gave a deadline of 15 days to harvest them. Thirty teams from the factory must clear 600 tonne of sugarcane per day, he said.