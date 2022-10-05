Mini Mysuru Dasara procession starts

People watched the procession in large numbers at Kurubarahalli, Ittigegud, Lalitha Mahal Palace Road and Albert Victor Road

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Oct 05 2022, 14:44 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2022, 14:44 ist

The mini Mysuru Dasara procession, taking out the idol of Sri Chamundeshwari Devi from Chamundi Hill to Mysuru Palace for the Jamboo Savari, started on Wednesday morning.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai initiated the procession by offering puja to the idol at 9.38 am at Chamundi Hill, in the presence of Mysuru District in-charge minister S T Somashekar and temple chief priest N Shashishekra Dixith.

The annual procession of the idol started since last year. Earlier, the idol used to be brought to the Palace in a goods auto, without much fanfare.

Mysuru
Dasara
Karnataka
basavaraj bommai

