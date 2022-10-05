Mini Mysuru Dasara procession starts

The mini Mysuru Dasara procession, taking out the idol of Sri Chamundeshwari Devi from Chamundi Hill to Mysuru Palace for the Jamboo Savari, started on Wednesday morning.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai initiated the procession by offering puja to the idol at 9.38 am at Chamundi Hill, in the presence of Mysuru District in-charge minister S T Somashekar and temple chief priest N Shashishekra Dixith.

People watched the procession in large numbers at Kurubarahalli, Ittigegud, Lalitha Mahal Palace Road and Albert Victor Road.

The annual procession of the idol started since last year. Earlier, the idol used to be brought to the Palace in a goods auto, without much fanfare.